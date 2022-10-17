 
Kate Middleton likely to heal rift with Meghan Markle during her US visit

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to heal the rift with Meghan Markle during her visit to US later this year.

A report by Marie Claire claims Princess of Wales wants to mend rift with Prince Harry’s wife during her upcoming trip to Boston with Prince William in December.

The report, per Us magazine, says Kate Middleton is planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan to end their rift.

The Us magazine, citing source, reported “Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift.”

The source further said, “Prince Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash.”

