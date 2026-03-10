‘Adolescence’ dominates RTS with record-breaking six nominations

Netflix’s hit show Adolescence is once again grabbing attention after getting six nominations at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards.

The series already won eight Emmys and is now leading the nominations, leaving other shows trying to catch up.

The nods cover big categories like limited series, drama writing and breakthrough performance.

Three of the stars are also up for awards as Stephen Graham is nominated for leading actor, while Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty are recognised for their performances.

Cooper is also in the running for breakthrough star, making him one of the most talked-about new faces on TV.

All of the fans of the show and critics love this for its emotional story and how it deal with people who are struggling with trauma and therapy.

Some, though, wonder if the awards are focusing too much on this one series as other shows like Slow Horses, Big Boys and Code of Silence also have multiple nominations but most attention is still on Adolescence.

Chair of the RTS Programme Awards Kenton Allen said that the nominations shows how strong and creative British TV is today.

Now everyone is waiting to see if Adolescence will turn these nominations into another big win.