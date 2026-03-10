Lewis Pullman clears common concern of MCU fans about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Doomsday' to features Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry

Lewis Pullman has released a statement clarifying a viral concern of the Marvel fans about Avengers: Doomsday.

The upcoming action sci-fi includes a star-studded ensemble cast including the team of Avengers and other comic book characters from the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and Wakanda.

Fans believe that many of the actors might only get cameo appearances as there are a lot of actors in Doomsday.

Pullman, who played Bob Reynolds/Sentry in Thunderbolts, is all set to reprise the titular role in Avengers: Doomsday.

In conversation with Esquire Magazine, Lewis assured fans that it won’t be the case as the makers have carefully made the craft, making sure that every character has their moment.

The 33-year-old said, “It’s going back to the serum of the human archetypes that our art is built off of. Every character has their moment that builds the dimensions of them.”

“The Russo brothers did that so well. They do not want anyone just sitting in the background. They really took to heart the responsibility of having some of the best actors in the world all together.”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor revealed that there are a lot of interesting pairings in the upcoming MCU movie.

Directed by Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is set to reunite Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sebastian Stan.