Dakota Johnson goes low-key during morning walk in LA: Check inside

Dakota Johnson goes low-key during morning walk in LA

A morning stroll turned into a mini fashion moment for Dakota Johnson.

The 36-year-old actress was spotted enjoying a laid-back walk around Studio City Los Angeles on Monday (March 9), looking effortlessly cool in a mix of comfy and quirky pieces.

Her outftit? A cozy sweater referencing Björk’s iconic 1996 Post Tour, paired with classic black leggings and black Nike sneakers.

She finished the casual look with oversized sunglasses and a baseball cap that read, “Live, Laugh, Lobotomy.” Yes — that slogan definitely got a few double takes.

The low-key outing happened the same day Calvin Klein dropped its latest campaign starring Johnson. In the newly released ads, the actress trades streetwear for a much more minimal vibe, modeling the brand’s signature underwear and denim looks.

And she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Johnson is also set to appear in the upcoming film Three Incestuous Sisters, alongside Josh O’Connor, Jessie Buckley and Saoirse Ronan.

The project is based on a novel by Audrey Niffenegger.

In other words: casual walk today… busy Hollywood schedule tomorrow.