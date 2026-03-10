Sylvester Stallone returns to ‘Rambo' franchise as executive producer

Sylvester Stallone steps behind the camera for ‘Rambo’ prequel, ‘John Rambo’

Sylvester Stallone is set to return to the franchise that made him a global action icon, this time behind the camera only.

The three-time Oscar nominee and original John Rambo actor took to Instagram to reveal that he will serve as executive producer on Lionsgate’s upcoming prequel, John Rambo.

In his post, Stallone shared excitement about revisiting the character’s origins, telling fans that while he won’t be starring in the film, his creative fingerprints will be all over it.

“Rambo has been part of my life for a very long time,” he began the caption. “A character built on resilience, survival, and the scars of war. He’s meant a lot to me and to audiences around the world for decades.”

The new installment, directed by Sisu filmmaker Jalmari Helander, is set before the events of 1982’s First Blood.

Rising star Noah Centineo takes over the role of a young Rambo.

Filming is currently underway in Bangkok, Thailand, as per Deadline.

Stallone has been deeply involved in the franchise since its inception, writing all five previous films and directing the 2008 entry Rambo.

Collectively, the series has grossed more than $819 million worldwide.

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair, praised Stallone’s involvement.

“Sylvester Stallone knows the character of John Rambo better than anyone… His participation is the final, critical piece to John Rambo, and we’re thrilled to have his involvement,” Fogelson shared.

The screenplay was penned by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Producers include Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger for Millennium Media, and Angela Russo Otstot and Michael Disco for AGBO.

Executive producers alongside Stallone include Anthony & Joe Russo, Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier, and Amanda Presmyk.

Joining Centineo are Yao (Sinners), Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows), Quincy Isaiah (Winning Time), Jefferson White (Yellowstone), and Tayme Thapthimthong (The White Lotus).