'Heated Rivalry' stars speak out after wave of online hate

The cast of Heated Rivalry finally spoken out after receiving hateful comments online, asking viewers to stop spreading negativity towards the actors.

The popular hockey show’s story is about of two ice hockey captains whose rivalry slowly turns into a secret relationship.

Canadian player Shane Hollander, played by Hudson Williams, leads the fictional Montreal Metros as his rival is Russian captain Ilya Rozanov, played by Connor Storrie, who leads the Boston Raiders.

The series also follows another love story between veteran player Scott Hunter, played by Francois Arnaud and barista Kip Grady, played by Robbie G.K..

After this famous show came out, it quickly become very popular in no time as the actors then started appearing everywhere, from big award shows to fashion events.

Some of them, however, have even presented at the Golden Globe Awards and appeared on famous shows like Saturday Night Live.

But along with the success, some actors also been receiving hate online. Williams and Arnaud shared a strong message on their Instagram asking people to stop sending abusive comments.

“Don’t call yourself a fan if you share racist/homophobic/biphobic/misogynist/ageist/ableist/parasocial/bigoted comments of any kind. None of us need your hateful ‘love.’”

Other cast members also shared the message, asking fans to focus on the love and positivity.