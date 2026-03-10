 
Geo News

BBC's most controversial film returns after 20 year ban

'The War Game' won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 1967

By
Hina Ali
|

March 10, 2026

BBC’s most controversial film returns after 20 year ban
BBC’s most controversial film returns after 20 year ban

A film which was made by the BBC in 1965 was once considered so frightening that it was kept off television for twenty years.

The film, called The War Game, showed what could happen if a nuclear attack ever hit Britain. At that time, BBC believed that the scenes were far too disturbing for viewers watching at home.

The powerful docu drama was written and directed by Peter Watkins and the story is about a fictional nuclear strike and what happens after it.

The film shows people trying to escape their towns, families being separated and communities who are struggling to survive after the explosion.

It also shows the terrible effects of radiation and the chaos that follows when basic services stop working.

Because of how realistic and frightening the film looked, BBC made that decision to not broadcast it on television. The broadcaster explained its reasoning at that time, saying, “The effect of the film has been judged by the BBC to be too horrifying for the medium of broadcasting. It will, however, be shown to invited audiences.”

Even though it was banned from TV, the film still received huge recognition as it won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 1967 and also received two BAFTA awards.

Rachel Zegler shares early fame comes with 'confusing' criticism
Rachel Zegler shares early fame comes with 'confusing' criticism
Taylor Swift inspires Charlie Puth's upcoming album 'Whatever's Clever!'
Taylor Swift inspires Charlie Puth's upcoming album 'Whatever's Clever!'
Dolly Parton ready to embrace new chapter after Carl Dean's death
Dolly Parton ready to embrace new chapter after Carl Dean's death
John Lithgow hails Stephen Colbert as ‘beloved national treasure'
John Lithgow hails Stephen Colbert as ‘beloved national treasure'
ENHYPHEN singer Heeseung quits the band
ENHYPHEN singer Heeseung quits the band
Taylor Swift fans reacts bizarrely to Travis Kelce's major Chiefs decision
Taylor Swift fans reacts bizarrely to Travis Kelce's major Chiefs decision
Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' finally gets production update
Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' finally gets production update
Eva Mendes shares rare glimpse of getting ready for Ryan Gosling's surprise
Eva Mendes shares rare glimpse of getting ready for Ryan Gosling's surprise