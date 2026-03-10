 
Suki Waterhouse marks daughter birthday as Robert Pattinson preps 'The Drama'

Suki Waterhouse shares rare family moment while Pattinson builds anticipation for his April release opposite Zendaya

March 10, 2026

Suki Waterhouse is marking a major milestone with her little girl, while Robert Pattinson gears up for the release of his highly anticipated film, The Drama, next month.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star celebrated her and Pattinson’s daughter turning 2 on March 9.

She took to Instagram Stories to share a rare glimpse of family life.

In the photo, Suki kneels in front of an Elmo performer and a wall of Elmo balloons, gazing down at her toddler.

“My princess is 2,” she wrote over the snap. “She’s the light of my life.”

Though the 34-year-old actress and singer usually keeps her family private, she’s opened up recently about life with her stylish toddler.

At a Grammys after-party in February, Suki gushed, “She’s so wonderful. She’s like, her own person. She’s gonna be two.”

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson’s upcoming film, The Drama, keeps fans eagerly awaiting April 3.

