Suki Waterhouse marks daughter birthday as Robert Pattinson preps ‘The Drama'

March 10, 2026
Suki Waterhouse is marking a major milestone with her little girl, while Robert Pattinson gears up for the release of his highly anticipated film, The Drama, next month.
The Daisy Jones & The Six star celebrated her and Pattinson’s daughter turning 2 on March 9.
She took to Instagram Stories to share a rare glimpse of family life.
In the photo, Suki kneels in front of an Elmo performer and a wall of Elmo balloons, gazing down at her toddler.
“My princess is 2,” she wrote over the snap. “She’s the light of my life.”
Though the 34-year-old actress and singer usually keeps her family private, she’s opened up recently about life with her stylish toddler.
At a Grammys after-party in February, Suki gushed, “She’s so wonderful. She’s like, her own person. She’s gonna be two.”
Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson’s upcoming film, The Drama, keeps fans eagerly awaiting April 3.