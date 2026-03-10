Suki Waterhouse marks daughter birthday as Robert Pattinson preps ‘The Drama'

Suki Waterhouse is marking a major milestone with her little girl, while Robert Pattinson gears up for the release of his highly anticipated film, The Drama, next month.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star celebrated her and Pattinson’s daughter turning 2 on March 9.

She took to Instagram Stories to share a rare glimpse of family life.

In the photo, Suki kneels in front of an Elmo performer and a wall of Elmo balloons, gazing down at her toddler.

“My princess is 2,” she wrote over the snap. “She’s the light of my life.”

Though the 34-year-old actress and singer usually keeps her family private, she’s opened up recently about life with her stylish toddler.

At a Grammys after-party in February, Suki gushed, “She’s so wonderful. She’s like, her own person. She’s gonna be two.”

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson’s upcoming film, The Drama, keeps fans eagerly awaiting April 3.