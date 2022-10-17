Camilla to present Booker Prize 2022 in first in-person ceremony since 2019

Queen Consort Camilla will be stepping on the stage of the Booker Prize 2022 to present the coveted literary prize at a north London ceremony tonight.

As per the announcement, made by Buckingham Palace last Tuesday, Camilla would attend the ceremony after a dinner at the Roundhouse in Chalk Farm.

The ceremony marks the first in-person Booker Prize event since 2019.

As per reports, the Queen Consort will be greeted by Roxane Zand, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, following her introduction to Mark Damazer, chair of the Booker Prize trustees.

Camilla will also meet Truda Spruyt, managing director of the organiser of the event, Four Communications.

Moreover, the performers at the event including Dua Lipa, who will also be giving a speech, are also slated to meet the Queen Consort.