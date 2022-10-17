 
BTS military enlistment news prompts ARMY to react

BTS military enlistment news confirmed by BigHit is sending waves on Twitter.

BigHit made an official announcement on October 17 that "BTS members have begun detailed preparations to fulfill their military service obligations, starting with Jin, who will follow the enlistment procedures after he finishes the promotions for his solo release."

According to Pinkvilla, this news prompted ARMYs to react and trend ‘WE LOVE YOU BTS.’ One twitter user wrote, "It is what you guys mean to trust you, isn’t it? Then I will. I will always trust you and wait for only you guys.”

While another said, “Well BTS will be regrouping in 2025. Time will fly by so fast. ARMY still has a lot of milestones to achieve too both as fandom and personally. Absence will only make the hearts grow fonder, remember? ARMY are proud of BTS and we'll support you wholly no matter what.”

BTS Jin also hinted at his enlistment during its concert in Busan on October 15. He said, “I had a lot of thoughts and emotions while performing today. “This was the last concert we were scheduled for."

See the reactions below:


