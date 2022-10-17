 
Motorcyclists gather to ‘do a ride in remembrance for’ Queen

Queen Elizabeth II was remembered by a group of bikers who held a special ride across North East of England.

As per the reports, 50 motorcyclists came together on Saturday to take part in a ride of respect for Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

The riders included the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces who served throughout the Queen’s 70-year reign.

One of the organisers of the ride, Mal Jowsey said: "I'm an ex-Navy guy and we have a number of veterans who ride regularly with us and it seemed appropriate to do a ride in remembrance for her.

"It seemed a fitting way for bikers to express respect for her."

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old participant shared: "I don't claim to be a 'royalist' but I've always supported the monarchy and thought of the Queen as being a shining light.

"When you look at some of the clowns we've had in government, I feel the Queen has always represented some sense and sensibility, along with a bit of compassion and understanding.

"I think the Queen has been a good Head of State and an asset to Britain as a country," he added according to ChronicleLive.


