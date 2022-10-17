 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
Monday Oct 17, 2022

King Charles’ friends rubbish ‘hurtful’ story line in ‘The Crown’ ousting Queen

King Charles III’s friends raged against the makers of The Crown over its ‘hurtful’ plot which shows him as a disloyal schemer who is planning to oust the Queen.

According to reports, the upcoming season of the famed show will be revolving around Charles' alleged conspiracy with John Major - the former Prime Minster for the UK, to force his mum to abdicate.

Daily Mail reported that a spokesperson for Sir John said: "Sir John has not co-operated in any way with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any scripted material in this or any other series.

"There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II."

The spokesperson added that the scenes "should be seen as nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction. A barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum - and entirely false - dramatic impact".

