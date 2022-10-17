 
Bono spills the beans about receiving death and kidnapping threats during music career

U2 frontman Bono has explained how he received multiple death threats throughout his career in his new memoir titled Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

According to Independent, the Irish musician recalled the alleged “threats” against him as he spoke up about his upcoming memoir at The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival.

In his autobiography, Bono shared he came “under threat” because of U2’s “tribute track about Martin Luther King” titled Pride In The Name Of Love.

In the 1980s, Bono’s band was spoking out about Arizona’s refusal for a Memorial Day.

The musician said, “If I had sung the full version of the lyrics, I would not make it to the end of the song”.

During the performance, he was half-kneeling and kept his closed while his bass player Adam Clayton “had been there for the entire verse”.

Bono further reflected on how his daughters were targeted by a “gangland leader in Dublin” for kidnapping.

The singer disclosed he discovered that the leader “had been planning to kidnap his daughters, that the gangster’s people had been casing our houses for several months and developed an elaborate plan”.

Meanwhile, Bono’s new memoir will be released on November 1. 

