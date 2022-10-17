 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Danish Royal Family 'signals more relaxedness' with birthday tribute to Prince Christian

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Danish Royal Family signals more relaxedness with birthday tribute to Prince Christian
Danish Royal Family 'signals more relaxedness' with birthday tribute to Prince Christian

The Danish royal family on Sunday signaled relaxedness with a black and white photo of Prince Christian to mark his 17th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the official account dropped the young prince’s photo ‘taken by his friend’ which was in contrast to official portraits of the family.

Royal expert and historian Lars Havbakke Sorensen told BT that the photo is a genius tactic to paint the prince as ‘ordinary’.

“It is clear that you want to signal more relaxedness and people-ness, and that he is a completely ordinary young man.

Danish Royal Family signals more relaxedness with birthday tribute to Prince Christian

“It signals that he is a prince who lives a completely ordinary everyday life - and it fits the image that you want to draw of him in public,” he added.

This came after the Queen of Denmark stripped four of her grandchildren of their HRH titles.

“As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist,” the palace statement read.

Following the announcement, Prince Joachim’s four children - Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, lost their princely titles.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham faces backlash by Rob Rinder over backing Qatar World Cup: Read

David Beckham faces backlash by Rob Rinder over backing Qatar World Cup: Read
King Charles not moving into Buckingham Palace as it doesn’t ‘fit’ for modern life

King Charles not moving into Buckingham Palace as it doesn’t ‘fit’ for modern life
King Charles’ friends rubbish ‘hurtful’ story line in ‘The Crown’ ousting Queen

King Charles’ friends rubbish ‘hurtful’ story line in ‘The Crown’ ousting Queen
Motorcyclists gather to ‘do a ride in remembrance for’ Queen

Motorcyclists gather to ‘do a ride in remembrance for’ Queen
Harry Styles, Lizzo flaunt BFF goals as they pose together in Chicago

Harry Styles, Lizzo flaunt BFF goals as they pose together in Chicago
Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez leave fans baffled as they appear together amid feud rumours

Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez leave fans baffled as they appear together amid feud rumours
Mike Tindall didn’t ‘seek’ King Charles’ 'permission' to appear on reality show

Mike Tindall didn’t ‘seek’ King Charles’ 'permission' to appear on reality show
Helen Skelton offers BEST TIP for working mums after Gorka's speech

Helen Skelton offers BEST TIP for working mums after Gorka's speech
Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral snaps

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral snaps
Netflix welcomes criticism for depicting Diana's final hours in Paris for ‘The Crown'

Netflix welcomes criticism for depicting Diana's final hours in Paris for ‘The Crown'
Michelle Obama is excited to receive first copies of new book The Light We Carry: Video

Michelle Obama is excited to receive first copies of new book The Light We Carry: Video
Akon recalls how Eminem ended up producing ‘Smack That’

Akon recalls how Eminem ended up producing ‘Smack That’