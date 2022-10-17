Harsha Bhogle bravoes Babar Azam for nailing impossible shot

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle heartily hailed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after one of his mind-boggling hits in a recent cricket series left the former jaw-dropped.



Bhogle, in a video message, posted on his Twitter handle, recollected a difficult shot that the Pakistani skipper played to perfection in the triangular series in New Zealand, and talked about it with utmost fondness.

"Now I am in my hotel room in Melbourne and have nothing to do, so I am watching New Zealand versus Pakistan. He [Babar Azam] didn't score much, it was 15 of 14, but there was one shot he played off Tim Southee. Just stand up on the back foot and hit it straight past the bowler. And I said, wow, I want to see a lot more of that,” Bhogle said.

"At the moment, he was one of the most exciting players in the world. And if you're doing nothing, just watch Babar Azam, and you won't get bored," he added.

The prolific right-hander deemed one of the best players in the world at the moment, is top of the chart in ODI batters’ rankings and enjoys the third place in both T20I and Test batters’ lists.

Azam is currently skippering the national team at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where Pakistan are placed in group two of the Super 12 stage.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign in the event against arch-rivals India on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.