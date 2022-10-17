Rohit Saraf reveals Hrithik Roshan delayed 'Vikram Vedha' shoot for him

Rohit Saraf talked about his Vikram Vedha costar Hrithik Roshan and revealed that Hrithik delayed the shoot of Vikram Vedha for Rohit just so he could join the film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rohit said that he was on the verge of losing Vikram Vedha because the dates were clashing with Mismatched Season 2. However, Hrithik Roshan got the shoot of Vikram Vedha delayed to get Rohit on board.

Rohit said, "Hrithik sir called my Mismatched director Akarsh Khurana, and he said ‘I need him (Rohit Saraf) to come and do this part because I believe he is perfect for it’. That’s when Akarsh managed some days. But then, Hrithik sir understood we couldn’t cancel the entire schedule of Mismatched here."

He further added, "The entire schedule of Vikram Vedha got pushed by 5 days. They waited for me to come and be a part of it."

Vikram Vedha was released in theatres on September 30 and starred Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf.