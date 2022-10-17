 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Rohit Saraf reveals Hrithik Roshan delayed 'Vikram Vedha' shoot for him

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Rohit Saraf reveals Hrithik Roshan delayed Vikram Vedha shoot for him
Rohit Saraf reveals Hrithik Roshan delayed 'Vikram Vedha' shoot for him

Rohit Saraf talked about his Vikram Vedha costar Hrithik Roshan and revealed that Hrithik delayed the shoot of Vikram Vedha for Rohit just so he could join the film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rohit said that he was on the verge of losing Vikram Vedha because the dates were clashing with Mismatched Season 2. However, Hrithik Roshan got the shoot of Vikram Vedha delayed to get Rohit on board.

Rohit said, "Hrithik sir called my Mismatched director Akarsh Khurana, and he said ‘I need him (Rohit Saraf) to come and do this part because I believe he is perfect for it’. That’s when Akarsh managed some days. But then, Hrithik sir understood we couldn’t cancel the entire schedule of Mismatched here."

He further added, "The entire schedule of Vikram Vedha got pushed by 5 days. They waited for me to come and be a part of it."

Vikram Vedha was released in theatres on September 30 and starred Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf.

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone features in top 10 most beautiful women's list

Deepika Padukone features in top 10 most beautiful women's list
Tabu on 'Drishyam 2': 'It's one of my most difficult characters'

Tabu on 'Drishyam 2': 'It's one of my most difficult characters'
Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to fly off to Saudi Arabia to film major part of 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to fly off to Saudi Arabia to film major part of 'Dunki'
Shriram Nene writes a love note for Madhuri Dixit on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Shriram Nene writes a love note for Madhuri Dixit on their 23rd wedding anniversary
Pan Nalin reveals that he sold his Mumbai house to fund 'Chhello Show'

Pan Nalin reveals that he sold his Mumbai house to fund 'Chhello Show'
Anil Kapoor wishes brother Sanjay on 60th birthday

Anil Kapoor wishes brother Sanjay on 60th birthday
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs. 19 crore collection

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ rules box office with record Rs. 19 crore collection
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Wajahat Rauf urges information ministry to solve screening issue

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Wajahat Rauf urges information ministry to solve screening issue
Indian actress Vaishali Takkar found dead at her home

Indian actress Vaishali Takkar found dead at her home
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 5.2 crore on second day

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 5.2 crore on second day
Ayushmann Khurrana says not doing regressive films is his USP

Ayushmann Khurrana says not doing regressive films is his USP
Sidharth Malhotra praises Alia Bhatt for her prep work

Sidharth Malhotra praises Alia Bhatt for her prep work