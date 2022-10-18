 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Emily Ratajkowski nails casual chic in blue and burgundy sweater during her recent outing

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski took time off from her usual routine to enjoy some time with her one-year-old son, Sylvester in the West Villag neighborhood of Downtown New York City.

The 31-year-old model parted ways from her serial cheater husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41 over cheating allegations as per a recent report.

The Inamorata designer in keeping with the relaxed mood of their stroll, the model and entrepreneur stepped out in leggings and a blue and burgundy sweater that had the late pop superstar Prince's face on the front and the back.

She also donned leopard skin leggings that hugged her amazingly toned figure and white sneakers.

Ratajkowski had been married for just over four years at the time of her separation in July, amid talk that Bear-McClard had cheated on her.

Sadly, it came about 16 months after they welcomed Sylvester to the world.

Photo credits: DailyMail
In the walk of her divorce proceedings, there's been talk that Ratajkowski has been involved in a romance with Brad Pitt.

One source told People that the two stars are simply 'having fun' and were not anything serious.

A separate source revealed that there is 'an attraction' but that they've only had a few dates, and it's nothing serious.

