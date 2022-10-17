 
entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?

Megan Thee Stallion may be coming to Stranger Things last season, as the rapper teases a debut on Netflix's sci-fi show.

As per Collider, the Texas singer teased her appearance on the sci-fi show by posting a series of pictures on Instagram, matching the theme of the show and sitting in a director chair on Netflix holding the cue card of the Stranger Things series title.


The Grammy-winner made her acting debut on P-Valley Season 2 as a guest appearance named Tina Snow.

Earlier, Megan Thee Stallion was in New York City to practise her appearance in SNL. In the midst, her home was burglarized in L.A.

The 27-year-old confirmed the incident on Twitter, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” read the message Megan shared on social media Friday.



