Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Pregnant girlfriend of Helen Skelton's ex says she’s not a marriage-wrecker: stop judging

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

The pregnant girlfriend of Strictly star Helen Skelton’s ex-husband set the record straight  about their relationship and begged people to “stop judging her."

Stephanie Thirkill and Richie Myler revealed their baby news on Instagram this week – just nine months after the Leeds Rhinos rugby welcomed a third child with his wife Helen, 39.

Amid this, a pal of Stephanie’s last night insisted she had “nothing but respect for Helen”, reported The Mirror.

The friend said: “She has told me, ‘It’s upsetting that anyone could be judging me when I am so early on in pregnancy. I want to be able to enjoy this time without it being tarnished as I’ve always dreamed of being a mum.

“I have never meant to cause any upset to Helen but I do feel I’m being painted as some sort of horrible person.”

The pal went on: “Steph has kept a dignified silence but is very upset by some of the social media comments that have made her out as some sort of marriage wrecker when she is nothing of the sort”

Countryfile host Helen and Richie announced their eight-year marriage was over in April – just four months after their daughter Elsie was born. They are also parents to sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.


