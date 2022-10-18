Selma Blair’s emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars show due to health concerns

Selma Blair has recently left the show Dancing With the Stars because of her ongoing health issue with multiple sclerosis.



On Monday, Blair danced one last time with her dance partner Sasha Farber on the stage on the track, What World Needs Now is Love.

The Legally Blonde star was reportedly diagnosed with MS in 2018; however, Blair expressed her concern that if she continued dancing on the show, “this could jeopardise her condition”.

“You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” said 50-year-old during rehearsals. “I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could.”

Reflecting on her chronic illness, the actress explained, “It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want.”

Speaking to Page Six after the show, Blair revealed, “This was a really emotional night for me because it was filled with so much love for me and my love for everyone here is really, really, really returned.”



While sharing her thoughts about her journey on the dance competition, the actress told outlet, “I learned that I could do things that I didn’t even think I wanted to do anymore. I learned that with passion and hope that you could feel as beautiful as the people that you’re watching. That it can be inspiring.”

“I’m so proud of this show and this production for welcoming a couple of us like Daniel Durant, who is deaf, where it’s just a little extra of a challenge,” she continued.

Blair added in the end, “Look at the way we just prove ourselves in different ways.”