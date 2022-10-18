 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Anne awards Daniel Craig with royal honour given to James Bond

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

file footage

Princess Anne on Tuesday awarded James Bond star Daniel Craig with the coveted royal honour of Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honour also awarded to Craig’s iconic character of James Bond.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022, at the Windsor Castle, with Princess Anne stepping in for her older brother King Charles III to hand out the honours; she was seen in full military uniform for the special occasion.

The Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, known as CMG, was founded in 1818 by King George IV and is the sixth-highest among the British honours.

Craig’s CMG was confirmed last year, coming as a surprise in late Queen Elizabeth’s annual New Year Honours list.

The honour is reserved for men and women who have ‘extraordinary or important non-military service’ to the UK, and those who hold high office; as per Express UK, “it can also be given to those who have carried out important or loyal service in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs.”

