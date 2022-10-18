'Dream to represent Pakistan never came true': Imran Tahir to PJL players

South African cricketer Imran Tahir. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Sharing difficulties faced during his cricketing career with young players of the Pakistan Junior League, South African cricketer Imran Tahir Tuesday said that he has worked hard to reach where he is right now.

"I've never lost courage in my life. I have done packing jobs at shops. No one would call me to bowl. At trials, I was asked who had sent me. I have successfully played at every level in Pakistan, but the dream to represent the country didn't come true," Tahir said.

Tahir spoke about his struggles during a series of mentor lectures in the Pakistan Junior League's master class, where he gave a lecture as the Bahawalpur Royals' mentor.

The spin bowler's lecture was attended by cricketers of Gwadar Sharks, Mardan Warriors, and Bahawalpur Royals.

Tahir, addressing the young cricketers, shared tips and his experiences as a cricketer with the players participating in PJL.

"I am thankful to South Africa for giving me the opportunity. I was finding a chance and benefitted from it when it was given to me," Tahir shared.

Commenting on PJL, the bowler said that [back in the day] he could not even think about a platform like PJL.

"I would advise cricketers to never lose courage and look for opportunities. I am an example for the world and have been playing cricket for the last 22 years," the spinner said, advising PJL players.