Brooklyn Beckham gets teary-eyed as he takes part in 'very dangerous' challenge

Brooklyn Beckham was left teary-eyed after participating in a 'very dangerous challenge.

David Beckham’s son took to social media to film himself eating one of Paqui's tortilla chips, which are covered in extremely hot seasoning.

The aim of the spicy challenge is to wait as long as possible before eating or drinking anything.

Brooklyn could not complete his task as he was seen having a glass of milk in hand while he was eating the chip.

Tears quickly started to stream down his face as he ate the chip which is made with the Carolina Reaper, the world's hottest chili pepper.



However, viewers did not seem fine with Brookly’s as one Instagram user wrote: 'DO NOT EAT THESE CHIPS!! I’VE HAD 7 KIDS IN MY ER BECAUSE OF THOSE CHIPS.

Brooklyn has spoken of his desire to become a chef but has previously come under fire for his basic cooking tutorials.



