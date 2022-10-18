 
'Black Adam' scales down violence to rebuff R-rating

Black Adam had to undergo four cuts to tone down the violence in the hope to escape the R-rating, as per Collider.

According to the report, the makers of Mighty Adam aimed to justify extra violence to trace the comic book roots of the superhero, "We really wanted to make sure that we honored the character of Black Adam," Garcia added.

"One of the things he's known for is his aggression and violence, and to do a Black Adam movie that didn't have that just wouldn't have been authentic. So we always went into this knowing that we were going to push it as far as we did."

"It took four rounds [with the MPA], and [the movie] just got the PG-13, I think, maybe four or five weeks ago," the producer said.

On the number of cuts, the film went through, Flynn replied, "We did have to make a lot of edits, actually."

As per the producer, the original cut had seen Johnson violently killing scores of people. The production cut the number of people to just 5 to get a PG-13 rating.

"There are some great moments when Black Adam is in the fly bike chase sequence and drops one of the gang soldiers," Flynn added.

"Then there's this great moment where the truck bounces over the body. But those are moments that you need and remember in these movies, you know what I mean? You can't play it safe, and you have to go for it. And I think we have four or five of those. At one point we had about ten, and we were able to find some compromise with the MPA on that."

