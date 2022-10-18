The Rolling Stones to delight fans with first album of new music in 18 years

The Rolling Stones are reportedly gearing up to delight their fans with the release of their first album of new music next year.

The album would be Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood's first album in 18 years and the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts last year.

Following a traumatic year, the trio are reportedly set to look forward to the future, with a source stating; 'They’ve had a knock in recent years, but the show goes on.'

The group, who released Live Kicks in 2004 and A Bigger Bang in 2005, are said to have got together for studio sessions in New York over the past two weeks and were joined by drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones.

A source told The Sun: 'After Charlie’s passing there was some uncertainty about what to do next. They had stadium dates scheduled so pressed ahead, but afterwards it wasn’t clear what the future looked like.

‘But now they’ve had time to reflect they all feel it’s the right thing to keep doing what they’ve always done as a band, make new music, and hopefully hit the road again to perform it to their fans.

'They’ve had a knock in recent years, but the show goes on – and The Stones always do.'

The insider went on to add that the rockers are planning on a 'major tour' after the album, which will likely include countries in the US, South America, and Europe.



