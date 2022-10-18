 
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Akshaye Khanna reveals that he was the first choice for 'Taare Zameen Par'

Akshaye Khanna will be next seen in the film Drishyam 2
Akshaye Khanna recently revealed that the role of Ram Shankar Nikumbh from Taare Zameen Par was initially going to be offered to him.

In an interview, Khanna said that director Amol Gupte wanted to offer me the role, but he didn’t know Akshaye much so he asked Aamir khan to introduce him.

Akshaye remarked: “Aamir being Aamir, told him I cannot recommend a script unless I hear it first. So make me hear it, if I will like it, I will tell Akshaye. But he like it so much, that he did it.”

Khanna also said that he had no fears about Khan taking away the film like that. When Aamir met Akshaye, he told him the entire back story. The actor replied: “It’s ok. No problem.”

The Mere Baap Pehle Aap actor also believes that Khan did justice to the role. He said: “I don’t think I could have done a better job than Aamir. He was superb. So it was good that destiny kind of took him.”

Taare Zameen Par was a film based on the story of a child suffering from dyslexia. His parents failed to understand him. Only his art teacher Ram Shanker Nikumbh understood him and took the responsibility of tutoring him.

As per the IndianExpress, the film became India’s official entry to the Oscars. 

