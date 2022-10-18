 
'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chauhan refuses rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan

Advait Chauhan, director of Laal Singh Chaddha, took to Instagram to share a picture with Aamir Khan and refute the rumours of a fallout with Aamir, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rumours have been circulating that Advait and Aamir have fallen due to the disappointing performance of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office and the duo might not work together again.

However, Advait refuted all the rumours with his post on Instagram. He posted a picture with Aamir in which both of them are holding surfboards and smiling at the camera.

Advait wrote in the caption, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. The pan-Asian film is directed by Advait Chauhan and features Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.

