BTS confirms Jin to enlist first for mandatory military service

BTS oldest group member Jin will be the first to enlist for the mandatory military service in South Korea.

One day after Jin revealed a solo project during a concert in Busan, the group's management company Big Hit Music confirmed that BTS member Jin is scheduled to complete his required military service this year.



The eldest member of the K-pop group, Jin who turns 30 in December, will be the first to enlist in the military under South Korea's law.

"It's a perfect time, and the members of BTS are honored to serve," the label tweeted on Monday.

The group member Jin will start military duties as soon as the end of October, after the schedule for his solo release is concluded.

Big Hit Music also said that "The other group members intend to serve in the military as per their plans."