Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut 'Creed III' trailer is out

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut ‘Creed III’ trailer is out

Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut with upcoming movie Creed III in which the actor, 35, is also starring as lead.

On October 18, 2022, MGM debuted the first trailer for Creed III, which stands as the ninth movie in the Rocky franchise. Moreover, the film marks the first movie in the Rocky series not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa himself.

While Jordon returns as Creed, Tessa Thompson (Bianca), Phylicia Rashad (Mary Anne Creed) will be reprising their roles.

Emmy nominee Jonathan Majors – of Lovecraft Country and The Harder They Fall fame), 33, enters the franchise as Damian Anderson, a childhood friend of Adonis who just got out of jail after 18 years of incarceration.

The trailer showcases the drama that gets underway when Adonis' childhood friend Damian re-emerges after a long prison sentence, ready to prove himself in the boxing ring, per PEOPLE.

“I know I've been away a long time, but I've kept myself in shape," Damian tells Adonis in the trailer. "I still got gas in the tank."

Jordan marked the release of the trailer in an Instagram post.

“My directorial debut?! That still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer,” Jordan said.

“Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.”

The movie was originally slated to be released November 23, was pushed back to March 3, 2023.

