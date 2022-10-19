 
Watch: BTS Jin drops logo trailer and schedule for ‘The Astronaut’

Watch: BTS Jin drops Cinematic Trailer and schedule for ‘The Astronaut’
BTS member Jin has unveiled the first glimpse of his highly anticipated upcoming solo single.

The South Korean band’s official label BIGHIT MUSIC took to their Twitter on October 19, to reveal the schedule and the logo trailer for his first album The Astronaut.

As per the shared schedule, the album would be released on October 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. KST.

The epic logo trailer dropped by the label is fueling to the rumors of Jin’s collaboration with the British rock band Coldplay.

In a very dramatic yet interesting logo trailer, an astronaut is seen boarding off a spaceship like object, into the space, where he is flying freely. 

As the astronaut floats in space, he passes by the Moon, a satellite, and a dog.

Check out the Logo Trailer

For the unversed, BTS’s Jin hinted at his upcoming first album on October 14 at the band's yet to come concert in Busan.

