Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to have third child in three years, predictions

A celebrity numerologist has predicted that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have their third baby in three years, saying they are ‘extremely compatible.’



The Sun quoted numerologist Heather James, who analyses people’s numbers to determine their traits, as saying Meghan and Harry are extremely compatible.

Heather explained: “They definitely have a past life connection. They’ll also work brilliantly in business together.”

She said, “I predict that they will have a third child in three years’ time too – their numbers say it all.”

However, the numerologist finds it may not all be plain-sailing though.

Heather said the royal couple are a “good match, but there are a few chinks in their armour.”

Meghan and Harry, who live in their multi-million mansion in California, are already parents to two—son Archie and daughter Lilibet.