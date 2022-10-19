 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to have third child in three years?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to have third child in three years, predictions

A celebrity numerologist has predicted that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have their third baby in three years, saying they are ‘extremely compatible.’

The Sun quoted numerologist Heather James, who analyses people’s numbers to determine their traits, as saying Meghan and Harry are extremely compatible.

Heather explained: “They definitely have a past life connection. They’ll also work brilliantly in business together.”

She said, “I predict that they will have a third child in three years’ time too – their numbers say it all.”

However, the numerologist finds it may not all be plain-sailing though.

Heather said the royal couple are a “good match, but there are a few chinks in their armour.”

Meghan and Harry, who live in their multi-million mansion in California, are already parents to two—son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Linda Robson on NTA's snub: ‘There is NO ISSUE with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield

Linda Robson on NTA's snub: ‘There is NO ISSUE with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield

Olivia Wilde weighs in on ‘fighting through the misogyny’ in Hollywood amid nanny scandal

Olivia Wilde weighs in on ‘fighting through the misogyny’ in Hollywood amid nanny scandal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘read the room’ more

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘read the room’ more
Eminem’s adopted daughter opens up about living in her ‘meshed family’

Eminem’s adopted daughter opens up about living in her ‘meshed family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘danger’ of King Charles’ wrath

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘danger’ of King Charles’ wrath
Simon Cowell’s new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Simon Cowell’s new TikTok project gives users unreleased music
Charlie Puth reflects back on BTS Jungkook talent

Charlie Puth reflects back on BTS Jungkook talent

Anna Faris discloses movie-maker's name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’

Anna Faris discloses movie-maker's name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Harry meeting in US unlikely

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Harry meeting in US unlikely
Michael B. Jordan dishes on creating training montage on 'Creed III'

Michael B. Jordan dishes on creating training montage on 'Creed III'