'Pathaan teaser' hashtag buzzes all over Twitter, fans hope teaser releases on SRK's birthday

Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023
Recently, on the completion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 30 years in the Hindi film Industry, the actor conducted a live Instagram session where he spilled beans about the release of Pathaan’s teaser.

The Twitter fans have been making 'PathaanTeaser' hashtag trending on the social media platform.

One of the fans wrote: “2nd November Idol Megamaster SRK birthday and also confirm of #PathaanTeaser Srkians feeling very emotional. Aapna time shuru @iamsrk King of Bollywood.”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “@PathaanTeaser in 2 weeks! Super excited.”

One more netizen posted: “Seen or unseen? Is that confirm #PathaanTeaser on Birthday Only. If not make it please @iamsrk. We Want #PathaanTeaser on your birthday only #Pathaan.”

According to reports, the teaser of SRK’s much-awaited film Pathaan is expected to release on November 2, which happens to be SRK’s birthday.

Shah Rukh, on Instagram live session, when asked about the teaser/trailer release, said: “Well even I am excited about Pathaan’s trailer and it is likely to come out sometime in November or December. But I am not sure as the team is currently working very hard to complete the film.”

As per IndiaToday reports, Pathaan is a Siddharth Anand’s directorial film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abrahamin the lead roles. The film is set to release on January 25th, 2023. 

