Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Meghan Markle reveals her Netflix show is not what she wanted

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Meghan Markle has revealed that her and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix show helmed by Liz Garbus is not exactly how she wanted it to be.

Talking to Variety in a new cover story, Meghan dished out some details about the show, that reports suggest could be a home-style docuseries like a reality show.

As rumours about the show being shelved or delayed continue to swirl, Meghan commented on how she is happy to trust someone like Liz with her and Prince Harry’s story, even if it may not be told the way they wanted.

The Duchess of Sussex shared: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director (Liz Garbus) whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun,” Meghan added.

The comments come as Page Six sources suggested that both Meghan and Harry have been embroiled in a bitter editing feud with Netflix execs, who want more editing rights than the Sussexes.

