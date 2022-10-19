 
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner explains why she struggled making friends after appearing on family reality show

Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Kendall Jenner has recently revealed how she struggled to make friends after being famous at such a young age during recent episode of The Kardashians.

In a new teaser for Thursday’s episode, the supermodel shared that she was still in school when she first appeared on her family reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) in 2007.

Kendall recalled that her classmates “just wanted to come over to be on” the reality show or “something like that, so my walls went up then”.

“I also just get uncomfortable. I didn’t want to be like ‘hey, come be on my show’. I don’t know, it was always kind of weird for me,” commented the reality star.

However, she added, “I think I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with it.”

In the preview clip, Kendall also revealed that she’s mostly seen out with her pals Hailey Bieber and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

To this, the model replied, “They are the only ones who hang on because ‘when they make commitments, they mean it.”

