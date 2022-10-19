 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Farah Khan surprisingly meets BFF Sania Miza in Dubai

Farah Khan jetted off to Dubai to celebrate Sanjay Kapoor's birthday

Earlier today, Farah Khan posted a picture with famous tennis player Sania Mirza on her Instagram account as the two meet unexpectedly in Dubai.

The two ladies flashed their million dollar smile in the picture. Farah wore a black and grey outfit. While, Sania could be seen wearing a white dress.

Khan captioned the post: “We r just happy to meet… the city is incidental @mirzasanir.”

Mirza also commented on the picture, wrote: “Love you” with a heart emoticon.

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza have been friends for a long time now. They have made appearances at different shows together like; the duo appeared in the fifth season of Koffee With Karan and The Kapil Sharma Show.

As per NDTV, Farah recently took off to Dubai in order to celebrate actor Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday. The choreographer has been sharing pictures on and off from her Dubai trip. 

