Sidharth Malhotra says he is 'grateful' for 10 years in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to celebrate his 10 years in the Hindi Film Industry as his debut film Student Of The Year completed 10 years of its release, as reported by PinkVilla.

Sidharth shared a montage video on Instagram that included several clips of his from the films that he has done throughout his career. He also thanked Karan Johar for believing in him and mentioned his first costars, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Sidharth wrote in the caption, "My journey in Hindi cinema has completed a decade today. I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my fans who’ve been rooting for me throughout the years. From #SOTY to #ThankGod, it’s been a joyful ride."

He further added, "Thank you @karanjohar for giving me an opportunity to show my talent and most importantly for believing in me. Big hug to my first co-stars @varundvn & @aliaabhatt. Big love and respect to all."

Student Of The Year was the debut film of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, and was directed by Karan Johar.

