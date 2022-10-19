'Uunchai' Director Sooraj Barjatiya reveals he took anxiety medicine before narrating to Amitabh Bachchan

Director Sooraj Barjatiya revealed in a recent interview that he had to take anxiety medications before narrating the story of Uunchai to Amitabh Bachchan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sooraj revealed that he took two anxiety medications before narrating his film to Amitabh Bachchan as it is very difficult to 'face the gaze' of Amitabh and he listens to the script without blinking his eye.

Sooraj told Indian Express, "I remember meeting sir (Amitabh) for the narration of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and he listens ‘apalak’ (without blinking his eyes) and you cannot face the gaze, it’s not easy."

He further added, "When I wrote this script, I messaged him and he had given me time for a zoom meeting. I sat for the meeting, taking two anxiety medicines because it is not easy to face sir."

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai will release in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.