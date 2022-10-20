 
Thursday Oct 20 2022
Kanye West apologises for anti-Semitic post

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Kanye West, legally known as Ye, has said that he 'doesn't regret' his anti-Semitic post but is sorry 'for the people that I hurt' as he 'fought fire with fire'.

Ye, 45, has been widely condemned and had his Twitter account restricted after he said: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

The rapper, during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV, said he is "sorry for the people that I hurt"

In a teaser for the interview, Kanye initially refused to apologise as the 57-year-old host asked: "My question to you is, do you now regret saying 'death con 3 on Jewish people', are you sorry you said that?"

Kanye replied: "No, absolutely not. Absolutely not."

Morgan grilled: "When you insult the Jewish people and say you're going death con 3 on the Jewish people, that is as racist as anything you say you've been through and any pain that you've experienced. It's the same thing. Racism is racism and you know that."

Ye replied: "I fought fire with fire. I'm not here to get hosed down. I'm a different type of freedom fighter."

When pressed about his remarks further, the American rapper said: "I will say I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con, with the confusion."

Morgan reacted as saying: "It’s an Uncensored interview, you said something which you now wish you hadn’t said and you’ve apologised. I actually think that says a lot about you. That shows that you have got that ability to be self-aware, to know when you cross the line."

