Here’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband thinks of her friendship with ex Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her friendship with ex Brad Pitt and how her husband Brad Falchuk felt about it.



Paltrow and Pitt dated from 1994 to 1997, and got engaged in December 1996, before calling it quits six months later.

“When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years,” she told ET of Pitt.

“I adore him. He's an amazing person, and he's a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I'm a big fan,” she added.

Speaking on how Falchuk feels about the current state of their relationship, Paltrow elucidated, “My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship].”

“Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you're uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you've invested in somebody — and of course there are exceptions — to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you're not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen,” she added.

"So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it's nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life," the actress explained.

As for her and Falchuk, she lauded their ‘amazing chemistry’. “We have amazing chemistry and so that's a great part of a foundation," she said. "My body feels really good when he's around, so that's just luck.”

The actress, 50, also noted their previous marriages – her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Falchuk's previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik – gave them meaningful lessons. "I think we have a great almost reverence for commitment and building, continuing to nourish a marriage. We've become very good communicators, and so that's a very important part."

Paltrow and Martin were married for over a decade before they split in 2014, while Falchuk and Bukinik were married for 10 years before they filed for divorce in March 2013.