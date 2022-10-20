Netflix's new movies, series coming to this week: October 21th to 26th, 2022

Thursday Oct 20, 2022
Netflix brings fans an interesting and exciting list of movies and shows to enjoy in the coming week of October, from the 21st to the 26th, 2022.
Barbarians Season 2:
Barbarians season two is almost here with all of the episodes dropping on Netflix.
The first series was renewed for a second outing just under a month after it made its debut and it has continued to grow in popularity.
In August 2022 it was announced the series would return for season two on Friday, October 21.
In this season there are several speculations relating to the barbarian emperor, Wolfspeer's betrayal, and the ongoing war with Rome.
Netflix's movie The School for Good and Evil is gearing up to take two best friends on a magical adventure to a magic school.
The story revolves around two best friends, who are enrolled in a magic school where the heroes and villains of every fairy tale are trained.
The School for Good and Evil and the film has been released on October 19, 2022.
Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3):
The third volume of Unsolved Mysteries has arrived on Netflix, with the true crime docuseries exploring a new range of cold cases across nine episodes.
Netflix will release Volume 3 of the chilling franchise Unsolved Mysteries, which will be released as a three-part event on October 18th, October 25th and November 1st.
Coming to Netflix on October 20th
Coming to Netflix on October 21st
Coming to Netflix on October 22nd