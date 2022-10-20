Netflix's upcoming releases to binge-watch this weekend

Netflix has a wide range of movies, series, and documentaries for its subscriber to watch this weekend.
Here's the list of Netflix releases for the upcoming week.
Coming to Netflix on October 21st:
- 28 Days Haunted (Season 1) Halloween Release
- 20th Century Girl (Season 1) Korean movie
- Barbarians (Season 2) German-language historical drama
- Descendant (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- From Scratch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Season 1) British docuseries about Michaella McCollum
- Nairobi Half Life (2012) – African drama
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) Animated kids fantasy series
- Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Valley of a Thousand Hills (2020)
Coming to Netflix on October 22nd:
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special
- Krishna Vrinda Vihari (2022) – Indian romantic comedy
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022) – 60-minute new kids animated special