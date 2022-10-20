Nicki Minaj reveals she has anxiety problem after becoming a mother

Nicki Minaj has recently spoken about her “fear and anxiety” after becoming a mum to her two-year-old son.



“I think moms feel like they have to be perfect,” said the rapper in a latest interview with E! News.

She continued, “I hate that I have more anxiety now because you're like, 'What if the one time I leave my child, I get that phone call?’”

Sharing her experiences as a working mother, Nicki revealed how her “heart is being ripped out” whenever she’s away from her son due to work.

“I am very attached to my son,” said the 39-year-old.

The rapper recalled, “I remember being in the UK and just bawling. And when I try to FaceTime him, I get sadder. So, I try to hold out on FaceTiming him because to then put the phone down is so difficult.”

The singer also told outlet that she never had a nanny for her son, nicknamed as Papa Bear.

“I’m a Trinidadian woman. Culturally, we’re not really used to nannies and strangers taking care of the babies. It’s not a bad thing when moms do it,” remarked the Super Freaky Girl crooner.

She added, “It’s just that I have to get conditioned. I have to get it out of my mind that it’s a weird thing, because there are tons of celebrities that are doing it and they’re raising amazing children.”