 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj reveals she has anxiety problem after becoming a mother

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Nicki Minaj reveals she has anxiety problem after becoming a mother
Nicki Minaj reveals she has anxiety problem after becoming a mother

Nicki Minaj has recently spoken about her “fear and anxiety” after becoming a mum to her two-year-old son.

“I think moms feel like they have to be perfect,” said the rapper in a latest interview with E! News.

She continued, “I hate that I have more anxiety now because you're like, 'What if the one time I leave my child, I get that phone call?’”

Sharing her experiences as a working mother, Nicki revealed how her “heart is being ripped out” whenever she’s away from her son due to work.

“I am very attached to my son,” said the 39-year-old.

The rapper recalled, “I remember being in the UK and just bawling. And when I try to FaceTime him, I get sadder. So, I try to hold out on FaceTiming him because to then put the phone down is so difficult.”

The singer also told outlet that she never had a nanny for her son, nicknamed as Papa Bear.

“I’m a Trinidadian woman. Culturally, we’re not really used to nannies and strangers taking care of the babies. It’s not a bad thing when moms do it,” remarked the Super Freaky Girl crooner.

She added, “It’s just that I have to get conditioned. I have to get it out of my mind that it’s a weird thing, because there are tons of celebrities that are doing it and they’re raising amazing children.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari believe having a baby will bring ‘light’ into their lives

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari believe having a baby will bring ‘light’ into their lives
Meghan Markle career prospects have become a ‘deflated balloon’

Meghan Markle career prospects have become a ‘deflated balloon’
'Friends' star Matthew Perry reveals he almost died from opioids in 2018

'Friends' star Matthew Perry reveals he almost died from opioids in 2018
Prince Harry has no desire to be portrayed in 'The Crown' next season

Prince Harry has no desire to be portrayed in 'The Crown' next season
Meghan Markle expresses wanting more for her daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle expresses wanting more for her daughter Lilibet
Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ new teaser glimpses into Enola-Tewksbury’s electric chemistry

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ new teaser glimpses into Enola-Tewksbury’s electric chemistry

Meghan Markle advised to follow 'fine words' for Queen in upcoming memoir

Meghan Markle advised to follow 'fine words' for Queen in upcoming memoir
Disgraced Prince Andrew becomes 'virtual recluse' amid Epstein Scandal

Disgraced Prince Andrew becomes 'virtual recluse' amid Epstein Scandal
Meghan Markle channels ‘warm and graceful’ look to clap back at Tom Bower?

Meghan Markle channels ‘warm and graceful’ look to clap back at Tom Bower?
Taylor Swift gives boyfriend Joe Alwyn writing credits on ‘Midnights’ album

Taylor Swift gives boyfriend Joe Alwyn writing credits on ‘Midnights’ album
Meghan Markle has ‘no remorse’ for Queen Elizabeth’s heartache

Meghan Markle has ‘no remorse’ for Queen Elizabeth’s heartache
Judi Dench criticises The Crown for ‘cruelly unjust’ depiction of royal family in Season 5

Judi Dench criticises The Crown for ‘cruelly unjust’ depiction of royal family in Season 5