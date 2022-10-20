Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘The Crown’ endorsement wreaking havoc

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly fearful that their public image will be ‘shattered’ after allegedly having offered their endorsement to The Crown.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Kay issued these insights in his interview with The Sun.

There, he began by saying, “Meghan and Harry have an interest in having a portrayal where they are philanthropic. And there's nothing philanthropic about too much kiss and tell. Especially with the passing of the Queen.”-

“They would be worried about their public perception. In America the Queen was enormously respected and they know that.”

“The question is: public perception is very important to them. They are very highly thought of in a lot of circles. They had a lot of support over Oprah.”

“They have a certain pull - but the question is how wisely will they exercise this? And how they're able to exercise what pull they actually have within Netflix when it comes to this documentary series.”

“Whether they speak out on The Crown will surely have an effect on public perception of them. Netflix have a very special Royal success in getting both the Sussexes onboard and having The Crown.”