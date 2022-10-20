 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar sings 'Ram Setu Anthem' live at an event: See video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Ram Setu also features Nushrrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez in vital roles
'Ram Setu' also features Nushrrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez in vital roles

Recently, at the launch event of Jai Shree Ram Anthem from Ram Setu, actor Akshay Kumar performed the song live on stage.

Akshay took off his shoes, stepped on the stage and sang the anthem in front of the audience. He was dressed in formal clothes and looked all energetic for the event.

Kumar, at the launch event, told the audience that “the Ram Setu Anthem captures the essence of the entire film in 2 minutes and 15 seconds. The song gives a lot of positive vibration to everyone. Diwali is all about those gifts and this song and film is our gift to the audience.”

Earlier, the actor also shared the news of the Jai Shree Ram Anthem on his Instagram account. He wrote: “Aap sabke liye humare ye #DiwaliSpecial #JaiShreeRam Anthem Out Now. #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in theatres.”

The Anthem has been composed by Vikram Montrose, and written by Shekhar Astitwa. The song has been supervised by Azeem Dayani and mixed by Eric Pillai from Future Sound of Bombay.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The story focuses on an atheist archeologist turned believer.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in OMG 2. He further has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee and Gorkha in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi

Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi

Ekta Kapoor prepones the release date of 'Dream Girl 2'

Ekta Kapoor prepones the release date of 'Dream Girl 2'
'DDLJ' completes 27 years: The film still means a lot to Maratha Mandir

'DDLJ' completes 27 years: The film still means a lot to Maratha Mandir
Anushka Sharma shoots in Howrah for 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma shoots in Howrah for 'Chakda Xpress'
Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya

Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops further on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops further on Day 5
'Uunchai' Director Sooraj Barjatiya reveals he took anxiety medicine before narrating to Amitabh Bachchan

'Uunchai' Director Sooraj Barjatiya reveals he took anxiety medicine before narrating to Amitabh Bachchan
Sidharth Malhotra recalls shooting for the 'SOTY' poster with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Malhotra recalls shooting for the 'SOTY' poster with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan
Sidharth Malhotra says he is 'grateful' for 10 years in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra says he is 'grateful' for 10 years in Bollywood
Farah Khan surprisingly meets BFF Sania Miza in Dubai

Farah Khan surprisingly meets BFF Sania Miza in Dubai
Kajal Aggarwal shares picture of son Neil as he turns six months old

Kajal Aggarwal shares picture of son Neil as he turns six months old
'Bhediya' trailer releases: India's first creature comedy film

'Bhediya' trailer releases: India's first creature comedy film