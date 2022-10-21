 
Megyn Kelly details 'many lies' of Meghan Markle in latest video

Megyn Kelly's mocked Meghan Markle in her latest show. Royal fans and Meghan's critics are spreading Kelly's video on social media websites after the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes was released.

A user shared the clip with caption, "Megyn Kelly details the many lies of Meghan Markle, the "Duchess of Duplicity".

The clip was also shared on Twitter by senior royal biographer Angela Levin who recently published a book on Queen Consort Camilla.

Check out the video below:

Megyn Kelly Details the Many Lies of Meghan Markle, the "Duchess of Duplicity" - YouTube

Megyn Kelly details the many lies of Meghan Markle, the new lies about "Deal or No Deal," the importance of portraying herself as a victim, her hypocrisy abo...


