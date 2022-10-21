Netflix ‘The Crown’ won’t include Princess Diana’s accident scene

Netflix The Crown’s season 6 is under production and the series will not be showcasing Princess Diana's accident scene.

According to Deadline, the show will not be showing Diana’s fatal car crash that took her life. Netflix also mentioned in a statement to The Sun, “The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.”

An inside source explained the reason behind opting out of shooting the accident scene, the production was “on edge” he informed.

“We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on its fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one.”

The series will feature the events that happened before and after the collision, but actual crash will not be filmed, a source on the production told the Deadline.

“It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath."

To the unversed, the Princess of Whales and her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed died on August 31, 1997 in a car accident, while travelling to Paris.

The couple was being perused by paparazzi, when their car slammed into a tunnel and then flipped in front of the oncoming traffic.

Earlier this month, the streaming platform shared the first-look clicks from season 5 of The Crown, featuring Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

The fifth season of the royal show will be streaming on Netflix on November 9.