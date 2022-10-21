Fans accuse Beyoncé of changing songs in album Renaissance

Fans accused Beyoncé of changing songs in album Renaissance

Beyonce has been accused by fans of changing sons in her recent album Renaissance, as per Newsweek.

According to Newsweek, the Grammy winner released her much-anticipated solo studio album at the end of July. It became a critically hit with both critics and fans alike.



However, fans accuse the Break My Soul singer of tweaking the lyrics, background vocals, and even pauses in the songs. At the same time, others raised the question of the album songs' sound differently on different music streaming platforms.

"MY FAVORITE SONGS KEEP CHANGING EVERY LISTEN," wrote one fan on Twitter.

The other user commented, "I fully believe the conspiracy theory that Beyoncé keeps changing parts of the songs on Renaissance (therefore making it addictive like crack) because Move on Spotify is not the same as the one on Apple Music."

While another added, "So, I just seen a TikTok that confirmed my suspicion. Beyonce is changing the songs on Renaissance!!! Alien superstar and Heated hot new vocals in it ! Cause that 'uncle Johnny and tip tip' wasn't there last week and Alien Superstar beats is different."

The theory received many eyeballs on TikTok, especially with a songwriter from Nashville, Melody Walker, claiming these conspiracy theories to be true.

"The album is never the same y'all," she said after stitching a video from fellow creator Steven Steven, who also talked about the theory.

"I've never wanted a music conspiracy theory to be true more than I want this one to be true. Obviously, the listen counts wouldn't change, and the album keeps unfolding and sounding different to us because it literally is different."

However, on the contrary, Beyoncé seemingly ruled out any tweaking in Renaissance, saying the album was "a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking," in an Instagram statement when the album was released.