Friday Oct 21 2022
Meghan Markle appears Julia Roberts-style ‘friendly and relatable’ in Variety video

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Meghan Markle has grabbed massive attention for her latest interview for Variety magazine’s Power of Women issue.

The Duchess of Sussex left her fans and royal critiques surprised as she unveiled a never-seen-before side of her personality in the new video interview for the outlet.

Reflecting on Meghan’s ‘more friendly, relatable and fun’ appearance in the interview, a body language expert has claimed that the duchess was channeling Julia Roberts in the latest video.

According to body language expert Judi James, the four-minute clip shows a 'range of Meghans on display' as she 'giggled' and performed 'self-heckling' facial expressions reminding viewers of Roberts in the Pretty Woman.

James said, “Sweet, cute, coy, self-effacing, Meghan channeled Roberts and appeared from the cheesy mom to the elegant model.”

“Her feminist and global campaigner body language is gone and instead, we are shown Meghan the fashion model posing for photos and using references from her favorite rom-coms,” James added.

In the interview, titled, Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down, Meghan discussed her life in the royal family with Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet. She also spoke about the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

