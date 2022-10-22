Gisele Bündchen felt ‘unloved and neglected’ by husband Tom Brady?

Gisele Bündchen allegedly was made to feel ‘unloved and neglected’ by her husband Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen allegedly was made to feel ‘unloved and neglected’ by her husband, American football giant Tom Brady, an expert has claimed as per The Sun.

As rumours continue to swirl about Tom and Gisele’s impending divorce in light of their alleged separation, a relationship expert has weighed in on the long-term couple’s relationship dynamics.

Talking to The Sun, relationship coach Jo Hemmings said, “Inconsistency can also be confusing and unsettling in a relationship and it may be that Tom is unsure of how he feels and what he does want from life, which will make Gisele feel neglected and unloved.”

They went on to share, “The only way around this is proper communication, where feelings can be talked about openly and candidly.”

Jo also explained that some people may feel more rewarded or validated if they excel in their work rather than their personal life.

She said, “If one or both partners have spent much of their adult lives putting their careers first, it can come as a bit of a wake-up call when they find that they need, or even want, to find the time to include family life in that embedded pattern.”

The expert then explained that while Gisele and Tom could work it out among them, chances of them reconciling could be low.

“Sometimes, sadly it is simply too late and some relationships irretrievably break down and there is no repairing them… Tom and Gisele – especially with a young family – would be well-advised to seek professional help to maximize their chances of saving their marriage, if at all possible,” said Jo.

Tom and Gisele have been married for 13 years and share two kids together; their marriage hit the rocks after Tom unretired from football, leaving Gisele reportedly feeling unsatisfied with their family life.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” an insider told Page Six in September.