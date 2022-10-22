'The Legend of Maula Jatt' makes history with whopping $3.6mn opening week

 
Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt has had a historic opening week for a Pakistani film globally, with a total week 1 gross of $3.6 million (PKR 80.8 crore). 

This comes just days after Encyclomedia and Lashari films joint production in association with AAA Motion Pictures and its distributors, Mandviwalla Entertainment (Pakistan) and Moviegoers Entertainment (overseas) announced a smash hit opening for The Legend of Maula Jatt, both in domestic and overseas markets.

In its opening weekend, the largest-mounted Pakistan-made, Punjabi language film to date has shown collections of Rs510 million.

According to official reports, due to high audience demand for the blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt will be screened in an additional 100+ screens worldwide.

The movie’s presenting partner in Pakistan is the country’s biggest media giant, Geo Films.

